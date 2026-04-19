Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,684 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 26,734 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of Gartner worth $14,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $336,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 15.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Gartner by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,205 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $36,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Gartner by 111.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,301 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $38,523,000 after purchasing an additional 50,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $185.30.

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Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT opened at $154.52 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.18 and a twelve month high of $451.73. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $157.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 102.20% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Gartner News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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