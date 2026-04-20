Cwm LLC Purchases 22,781 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Cwm LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,040 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 22,781 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,776 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 64,375 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $158.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DHI

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total value of $43,563.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,870.35. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:DHI opened at $149.47 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.17 and a 12-month high of $184.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $148.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.35%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report).

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