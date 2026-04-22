Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Equinix were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 433.3% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 53 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total value of $1,049,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,912,398.80. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 424 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,169,400. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 6,380 shares of company stock worth $6,179,022 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Equinix from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $915.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. HSBC set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Equinix and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,056.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $1,094.34 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,108.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $982.30 and a 200-day moving average of $857.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $9.07 by ($0.16). Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.92 EPS. Equinix's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $5.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix's previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is currently 150.11%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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