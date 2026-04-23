Cwm LLC Sells 33,398 Shares of Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after selling 33,398 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Range Resources were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 49.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 439.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 206.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,680 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company's stock.

Get Range Resources alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $310,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,272,859.20. This represents a 19.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

More Range Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Range Resources this week:

Range Resources Stock Up 3.6%

Range Resources stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. Range Resources Corporation has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $48.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $898.20 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 26.09%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Range Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Range Resources's payout ratio is 10.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Range Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Range Resources

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Range Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Range Resources wasn't on the list.

While Range Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here