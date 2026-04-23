Cwm LLC Sells 78,010 Shares of MGM Resorts International $MGM

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,715 shares of the company's stock after selling 78,010 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get MGM alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,763 shares of the company's stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $37.00 target price on MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MGM

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 450,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $16,708,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,822,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,481,113,855.50. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $1,285,125.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,347,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $183,275,206.06. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company's stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 1.17%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Key MGM Resorts International News

Here are the key news stories impacting MGM Resorts International this week:

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.

The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MGM Resorts International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MGM Resorts International wasn't on the list.

While MGM Resorts International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here