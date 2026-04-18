Cwm LLC Sells 7,816 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,620 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 7,816 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $18,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 51 shares of the software maker's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts flag large upside — Several recent analyst notes and roundup pieces argue Intuit’s selloff has created meaningful upside (coverage cites as much as ~65% upside vs. recent levels), helping attract buyers after the stock’s pullback. Article Title

Analysts flag large upside — Several recent analyst notes and roundup pieces argue Intuit’s selloff has created meaningful upside (coverage cites as much as ~65% upside vs. recent levels), helping attract buyers after the stock’s pullback. Positive Sentiment: Operational progress — Intuit announced completion of the Federal Reserve FedNow certification program, removing a payment rails hurdle and positioning its ecosystem (QuickBooks, payments) for faster real-time payments adoption. That is a practical product/cash-flow tailwind. Article Title

Operational progress — Intuit announced completion of the Federal Reserve FedNow certification program, removing a payment rails hurdle and positioning its ecosystem (QuickBooks, payments) for faster real-time payments adoption. That is a practical product/cash-flow tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Software/tech rally lifting peers — Software ETFs and large-cap tech stocks staged a strong rebound (Barron’s / Dow Jones coverage), a sector rotation that has buoyed Intuit alongside other cloud/software names. Article Title

Software/tech rally lifting peers — Software ETFs and large-cap tech stocks staged a strong rebound (Barron’s / Dow Jones coverage), a sector rotation that has buoyed Intuit alongside other cloud/software names. Neutral Sentiment: Local partnership & brand initiatives — Intuit partnered with LA28 to expand local businesses’ access to Olympic procurement opportunities, which supports SMB positioning but is more strategic/PR than immediately revenue-driving. Article Title

Local partnership & brand initiatives — Intuit partnered with LA28 to expand local businesses’ access to Olympic procurement opportunities, which supports SMB positioning but is more strategic/PR than immediately revenue-driving. Neutral Sentiment: Short-term outperformance in risk-on days — Coverage notes Intuit has outperformed some peers on strong trading days amid market-wide rallies; this reflects sensitivity to macro risk appetite rather than company-specific new info. Article Title

Short-term outperformance in risk-on days — Coverage notes Intuit has outperformed some peers on strong trading days amid market-wide rallies; this reflects sensitivity to macro risk appetite rather than company-specific new info. Negative Sentiment: Downdraft / shorting debate remains — Some commentary highlights Intuit as a potential short candidate alongside other pressured software names this year, noting the stock is still down materially YTD and faces valuation scrutiny if growth cools. That keeps a portion of flows biased to the downside. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $425.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $670.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $638.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $393.25 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $415.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.11 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is 31.09%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

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