Cwm LLC Sells 8,339 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,412 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,339 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $29,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company's stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $320,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 149.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company's stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,505 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 95.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 79,111 shares of the company's stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $134.56 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $97.46 and a one year high of $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business's fifty day moving average price is $130.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 16.37%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Williams Trading set a $137.00 price objective on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.81.

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About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report).

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