CX Institutional Has $16.81 Million Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,801 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 12,164 shares during the period. CX Institutional's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,319,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Union Pacific by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,635 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,746,000. Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,016,071 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $235,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $291.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $210.84 and a 12 month high of $315.99. The stock's 50 day moving average is $278.13 and its 200-day moving average is $261.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.72 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 28.85%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific's previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Union Pacific's payout ratio is 44.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $320.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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