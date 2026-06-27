D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 982,664 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,289,356 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.27% of D-Wave Quantum worth $14,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QBTS. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

Shares of QBTS opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 21.41, a quick ratio of 21.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $46.75.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 2,957.23%.The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 million. The business's revenue was down 80.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting D-Wave Quantum

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on QBTS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research upgraded D-Wave Quantum from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QBTS

Insider Activity

In other D-Wave Quantum news, VP Sophie C. Ames sold 23,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $437,014.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 596,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,327,320.94. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 13,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $357,010.38. Following the sale, the director owned 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $623,724.97. The trade was a 36.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,363,842 shares of company stock valued at $35,802,656 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

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