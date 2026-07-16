D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,531 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 43,150 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $95,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $89.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $98.75. The company has a market cap of $185.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 63.36%.

Trending Headlines about NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy filed for regulatory approval of a proposed combination that would create a larger utility platform across Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and other growing markets, potentially boosting scale, earnings power and infrastructure growth opportunities. Article: NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy file to combine

NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy filed for regulatory approval of a proposed combination that would create a larger utility platform across Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and other growing markets, potentially boosting scale, earnings power and infrastructure growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Reports highlighted the stock’s recent relative strength, with shares outperforming the broader market in the prior session, suggesting momentum may have been supported by optimism around utility demand and the company’s growth profile. Article: NextEra Energy (NEE) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Reports highlighted the stock’s recent relative strength, with shares outperforming the broader market in the prior session, suggesting momentum may have been supported by optimism around utility demand and the company’s growth profile. Negative Sentiment: Broader industry commentary on rising power demand from data centers and higher electricity bills raised concerns that utilities may face collection risk and pressure from affordability issues, which could weigh on sentiment for the sector. Article: The AI-Driven Rise in Power Bills Are Causing a $25 Billion Problem for Utility Stocks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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