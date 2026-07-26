Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,567 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 35,123 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 432.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,097. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.39.

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ServiceNow Stock Up 7.4%

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $98.77 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $201.15. The company has a market cap of $101.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 16.45%. ServiceNow's revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow’s Q2 results showed robust growth, with revenue up about 24% year over year and subscription revenue accelerating, reinforcing that demand for its platform remains strong. Article Title

ServiceNow’s Q2 results showed robust growth, with revenue up about 24% year over year and subscription revenue accelerating, reinforcing that demand for its platform remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Management raised guidance and highlighted AI momentum, including AI contract value topping $1 billion and expanding enterprise adoption, which supports the case for continued growth. Article Title

Management raised guidance and highlighted AI momentum, including AI contract value topping $1 billion and expanding enterprise adoption, which supports the case for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised or reaffirmed bullish ratings and price targets after earnings, reflecting renewed confidence in ServiceNow’s outlook and valuation upside. Article Title

Several analysts raised or reaffirmed bullish ratings and price targets after earnings, reflecting renewed confidence in ServiceNow’s outlook and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: New partnerships and channel expansions, including deals with Experian, TeamViewer, and Exclusive Networks, suggest broader adoption of ServiceNow’s AI and cybersecurity offerings. Article Title

New partnerships and channel expansions, including deals with Experian, TeamViewer, and Exclusive Networks, suggest broader adoption of ServiceNow’s AI and cybersecurity offerings. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching mixed signals from insider and institutional trading, with some large funds trimming positions even as others add shares; this appears more like portfolio rebalancing than a clear fundamental warning. Article Title

Investors are also watching mixed signals from insider and institutional trading, with some large funds trimming positions even as others add shares; this appears more like portfolio rebalancing than a clear fundamental warning. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, some commentary says the stock’s rally may be vulnerable if AI disruption fears return, especially around usage-based pricing and long-term software demand. Article Title

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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