Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,475 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 443,940 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $35,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $15,619,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,591,425,000 after buying an additional 18,854,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $2,020,992,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 404.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,824 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,279,416,000 after buying an additional 6,695,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 409.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,008,668 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,226,848,000 after buying an additional 6,435,140 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $119.53 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's fifty day moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.10. The company has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on ServiceNow, citing accelerating AI adoption, a model-agnostic architecture, and a path to $30 billion in revenue by 2030 , which supports the stock’s valuation. Article Title

William Blair reiterated a rating on ServiceNow, citing accelerating AI adoption, a model-agnostic architecture, and a path to , which supports the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary around EmployeeWorks suggest it could become a major growth driver, with rapid traction, larger deals, and broader enterprise AI adoption helping reinforce the bullish long-term thesis for NOW. Article Title

Analysts and commentary around suggest it could become a major growth driver, with rapid traction, larger deals, and broader enterprise AI adoption helping reinforce the bullish long-term thesis for NOW. Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow also announced a $2.5 million grant to City Year to support student success and workforce pathways, while expanding AI-enabled operational innovation—another signal that the company is using its platform to deepen enterprise and social impact. Article Title

ServiceNow also announced a to support student success and workforce pathways, while expanding AI-enabled operational innovation—another signal that the company is using its platform to deepen enterprise and social impact. Neutral Sentiment: ServiceNow’s recent conference presentations and valuation-focused coverage kept the company in the spotlight, but these items were mostly reinforcing existing themes rather than introducing major new fundamentals.

ServiceNow’s recent conference presentations and valuation-focused coverage kept the company in the spotlight, but these items were mostly reinforcing existing themes rather than introducing major new fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Recent valuation discussion notes that NOW remains well below its highs and still faces questions after a mixed year of share-price performance, which may remind investors that the stock’s strong rally has already priced in a lot of optimism. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ServiceNow, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ServiceNow wasn't on the list.

While ServiceNow currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here