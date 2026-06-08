Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 229.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,946 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,298 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $205,827,000 after buying an additional 35,448 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 119,834 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $24,806,000 after buying an additional 39,292 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,472,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,807 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Check Point Software Technologies

In other news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $135.82 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $133.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.40. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $112.23 and a twelve month high of $233.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $146.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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