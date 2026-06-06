Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $16.89 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,794 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,714 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $16,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVL. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $218.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,607,462.20. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares in the company, valued at $14,757,828.80. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 16.7%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $263.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.29. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $164.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $324.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target on Marvell to $235 from $105 and reiterated a Strong Buy rating, reflecting continued analyst confidence. Raymond James Raises its Price Target on Marvell (MRVL) to $235 from $105

Raymond James raised its price target on Marvell to $235 from $105 and reiterated a Strong Buy rating, reflecting continued analyst confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell received unusual call-option activity, which may signal trader interest, but it does not by itself change the fundamental outlook.

Marvell received unusual call-option activity, which may signal trader interest, but it does not by itself change the fundamental outlook. Neutral Sentiment: There was ongoing speculation that Marvell could be added to the S&P 500 in an upcoming index rebalancing, which could provide a passive-fund boost if it happens.

There was ongoing speculation that Marvell could be added to the S&P 500 in an upcoming index rebalancing, which could provide a passive-fund boost if it happens. Negative Sentiment: Broader chip stocks sold off after Broadcom’s outlook disappointed Wall Street, dragging MRVL down with the sector. Micron, Marvell, and Broadcom lead chipmakers' premarket losses

Broader chip stocks sold off after Broadcom’s outlook disappointed Wall Street, dragging MRVL down with the sector. Negative Sentiment: Several reports warned that Marvell was overbought after its rapid run-up, making it vulnerable to profit-taking and a momentum unwind. Why Is Marvell Technology Stock Falling On Friday?

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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