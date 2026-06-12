Dalton Investments Inc. Has $5.38 Million Stake in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Dalton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,600 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 368,400 shares during the period. Grab accounts for 4.0% of Dalton Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dalton Investments Inc.'s holdings in Grab were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grab by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Grab by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Grab in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grab by 162,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grab by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Grab

In other Grab news, CEO Anthony Ping Yeow Tan sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,458.31. The trade was a 94.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Chin Yin Ong sold 48,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,781,306 shares in the company, valued at $13,423,636.30. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,156,819 shares of company stock worth $4,245,017 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GRAB. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Grab from $5.90 to $5.80 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Grab from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Grab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Grab

Grab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 335.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company's fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $921.71 million. Grab had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 10.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Grab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grab wasn't on the list.

While Grab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here