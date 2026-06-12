Dalton Investments Inc. Takes Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. $KOS

Dalton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Kosmos Energy accounts for about 0.3% of Dalton Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dalton Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kosmos Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOS. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,634 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 43,466 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $118,662.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 150,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,471.06. The trade was a 22.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Steven Sterin sold 38,636 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $105,476.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 331,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $904,435.35. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,568 shares of company stock worth $342,801. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Kosmos Energy to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an "accumulate" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho restated an "underperform" rating and set a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kosmos Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Kosmos Energy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2.44.

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Kosmos Energy Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of KOS opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.68. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $370.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.21 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 59.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company's portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

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