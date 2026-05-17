Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 25,861 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 358.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,067 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 25,861 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 158 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $374.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $285.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.97. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.51 and a 52-week high of $338.89.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,638,119.70. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 205,904 shares of company stock valued at $60,277,068 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cigna Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cigna Group wasn't on the list.

While Cigna Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here