Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 90,719 Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,719 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,094,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 21.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,782 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $81.00 to $64.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $82.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FISV

Key Headlines Impacting Fiserv

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiserv unveiled agentOS , an agentic AI operating system for banks, and announced a collaboration with OpenAI and AWS. The company says the platform could improve financial-institution workflows and support longer-term growth. Article Title

Fiserv unveiled , an agentic AI operating system for banks, and announced a collaboration with OpenAI and AWS. The company says the platform could improve financial-institution workflows and support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: At its Investor Day, Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and laid out medium-term targets for revenue growth, margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth, which supported sentiment around the company’s turnaround plan. Article Title

At its Investor Day, Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and laid out medium-term targets for revenue growth, margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth, which supported sentiment around the company’s turnaround plan. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Fiserv to $60 from $55, signaling some confidence in the stock’s valuation and near-term upside. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Fiserv to from $55, signaling some confidence in the stock’s valuation and near-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at TD Cowen and Loop Capital trimmed their price targets to $64 and $62 , respectively, while keeping Hold ratings, reflecting cautious views on execution but not a strong bearish call. Article Title Article Title

Analysts at TD Cowen and Loop Capital trimmed their price targets to and , respectively, while keeping ratings, reflecting cautious views on execution but not a strong bearish call. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG also maintained a Hold rating, with analysts highlighting that long-term targets look attractive but near-term execution and valuation remain a risk. Article Title

BTIG also maintained a rating, with analysts highlighting that long-term targets look attractive but near-term execution and valuation remain a risk. Negative Sentiment: Investor attention remains on the company’s recent quarter, where Fiserv beat EPS estimates but the market focused on margin pressure and operational transition risks, which helps explain why some investors remain cautious. Article Title

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.17 and a twelve month high of $177.36.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

See Also

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