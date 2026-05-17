Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,236 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $13,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 67.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $323.46 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $397.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.21 and a 200 day moving average of $278.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Brian Shirley sold 1,234 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $382,774.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,732,100.96. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total transaction of $356,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,290,950.40. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 57,478 shares of company stock valued at $18,250,393 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Further Reading

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