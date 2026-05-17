Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 153,924 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM - Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,545 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 153,924 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.55% of Select Medical worth $10,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,197,343 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $66,731,000 after purchasing an additional 207,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,793 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 55,686 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 2,064,021 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,664 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $26,568,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,673,302 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $21,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54,640 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $16.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $16.50 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered Select Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Select Medical from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Select Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Select Medical

Select Medical Stock Performance

SEM stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 2.42%.The business's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Select Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 49.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Select Medical's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical is a leading provider of specialized healthcare services in the United States, operating through two primary business segments: Hospital Division and Outpatient Rehabilitation Division. The Hospital Division offers long-term acute care (LTAC) hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that serve patients recovering from complex illnesses, trauma or surgery. The Outpatient Rehabilitation Division delivers physical, occupational and speech therapy services through a network of clinic locations and home-based care programs.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Select Medical was founded in 1996 and has grown through strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Select Medical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Select Medical wasn't on the list.

While Select Medical currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here