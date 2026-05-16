Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 217,063 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 507.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,869 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 217,063 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.2% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $39,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,419.01. This represents a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 22,415 shares of company stock worth $2,210,933 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer set a $130.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $236.00 price target (up from $226.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $144.71.

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ServiceNow Trading Up 5.1%

NOW opened at $95.15 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.07. The company has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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