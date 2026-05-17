Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 39,439 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 190.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,131 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 39,439 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,024,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,381 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,503 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,594,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,982,838 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $656,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus set a $108.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.24.

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Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab

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Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,986,600. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $956,216.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $990,462. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 126,924 shares of company stock worth $12,268,634 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $158.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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