Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,317 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 5,291 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $297.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.88 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The business's 50 day moving average price is $331.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $405.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory reiterated a Buy rating on Home Depot, suggesting at least one Wall Street firm still sees value in the shares despite recent volatility.

Telsey Advisory reiterated a rating on Home Depot, suggesting at least one Wall Street firm still sees value in the shares despite recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary has highlighted Home Depot as a potential beneficiary if housing turnover and mortgage-rate conditions improve, which could support future sales and earnings.

Some commentary has highlighted Home Depot as a potential beneficiary if housing turnover and mortgage-rate conditions improve, which could support future sales and earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching Home Depot closely ahead of earnings on May 19 , with articles focusing on whether pro demand, digital tools, and repair projects can offset a weaker housing backdrop.

Investors are watching Home Depot closely ahead of earnings on , with articles focusing on whether pro demand, digital tools, and repair projects can offset a weaker housing backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Home Depot can perform well in a lower-rate environment, but also noted the stock needs stronger housing turnover to really accelerate.

Jim Cramer said Home Depot can perform well in a lower-rate environment, but also noted the stock needs stronger housing turnover to really accelerate. Negative Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target on Home Depot to $365 from $390 and kept a Market Perform rating, reflecting a more cautious view on near-term upside.

Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target on Home Depot to from and kept a rating, reflecting a more cautious view on near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: A new class-action lawsuit reportedly pressured the stock, adding legal uncertainty at an already sensitive time for investors.

A new reportedly pressured the stock, adding legal uncertainty at an already sensitive time for investors. Negative Sentiment: Recent pre-earnings pullback and broader worries about housing turnover have also weighed on sentiment, helping explain why Home Depot stock has been moving lower.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here