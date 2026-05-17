Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $13.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,079 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 58,115 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lawood & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $708,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 535,794 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $60,957,000 after acquiring an additional 31,657 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 41,800 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 231,511 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 52,590 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 2.6%

DIS stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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