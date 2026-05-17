Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.04 Million Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. $GO

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO - Free Report) by 115.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,444 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 427,261 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Grocery Outlet worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 357,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 26,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $10.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on GO

Grocery Outlet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Grocery Outlet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Grocery Outlet beat Q1 estimates, reporting EPS of $0.05 versus $0.02 expected and revenue of $1.17 billion versus $1.15 billion expected, which helped lift sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Grocery Outlet beat Q1 estimates, reporting EPS of $0.05 versus $0.02 expected and revenue of $1.17 billion versus $1.15 billion expected, which helped lift sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company said traffic improved and it reiterated its 2026 outlook, which suggests management sees the turnaround continuing despite a still-challenging backdrop. Article Title

The company said traffic improved and it reiterated its 2026 outlook, which suggests management sees the turnaround continuing despite a still-challenging backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Management also outlined Q2 2026 EPS guidance of $0.11 to $0.13 and plans for about 100 store refreshes, signaling ongoing operational investment. Article Title

Management also outlined Q2 2026 EPS guidance of $0.11 to $0.13 and plans for about 100 store refreshes, signaling ongoing operational investment. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts now value Grocery Outlet at about $8.46 per share after the results, roughly in line with recent trading levels and reflecting cautious but improved expectations. Article Title

Analysts now value Grocery Outlet at about $8.46 per share after the results, roughly in line with recent trading levels and reflecting cautious but improved expectations. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a federal class-action lawsuit alleging investor harm, adding legal overhang and uncertainty to the stock. Article Title

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Jeffrey York bought 120,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $698,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 120,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $698,400. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason J. N. Potter bought 110,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $700,100.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 684,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,347,324.30. This represents a 19.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,396,307 and have sold 89,493 shares valued at $524,431. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 3.5%

GO opened at $7.40 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $732.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 8.08%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. NASDAQ: GO is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company's unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

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