Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,505 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 0.9% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $29,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Analog Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $379.54.

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More Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $417.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.00 and a 12 month high of $435.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.44%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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