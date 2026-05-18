Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 134.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,382 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 13,412 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $366,932.20. The trade was a 99.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $87.02 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $366.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citic Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here