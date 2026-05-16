Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,280 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 62,895 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 0.7% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $24,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,131 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 60,899 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 643,558 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $52,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $75.23 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business's 50 day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.11.

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Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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