Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 34,166 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,516 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 34,166 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.86% of Ultra Clean worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 148.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 472.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company's stock.

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Ultra Clean Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $88.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.07.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $525.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ultra Clean

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher S. Cook sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $848,912.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 97,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,205,700.92. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $692,846.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,311,075.12. This trade represents a 34.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,828,154. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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