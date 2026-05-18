Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,543,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,768 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1,669.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,427 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 863,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,890,000 after acquiring an additional 647,140 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 11,579.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 538,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,631,000 after acquiring an additional 533,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1,320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 550,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,697,000 after acquiring an additional 512,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

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JFrog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $66.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.83 and a beta of 1.02. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $72.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 5,828,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $249,865,094.19. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 6,063 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $244,460.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 233,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,428,388.48. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 320,003 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,781 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FROG. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JFrog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JFrog

JFrog Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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