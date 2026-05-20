Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 18,459 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,758 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 18,459 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Fortinet were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $127.64 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $128.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company's 50-day moving average is $89.23 and its 200 day moving average is $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 160.08%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 5,355 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $476,059.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,978,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,744,555.60. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $220,269.42. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,927,517 shares in the company, valued at $882,456,986.13. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Fortinet News

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Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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