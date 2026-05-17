Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 56,520 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,574 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 56,520 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of TTM Technologies worth $13,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,634 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 88,766 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,745 shares of the technology company's stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $149.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTMI

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 78,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,331,651.30. This trade represents a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,683,864.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 53,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,880 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $167.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.27. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Further Reading

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