Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,037 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,802 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 6,037 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $887,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,998 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Stryker by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,338,050 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,342,987,000 after purchasing an additional 741,542 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,389,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,045,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Stryker by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 466,256 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $163,878,000 after buying an additional 305,640 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,937.45. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $306.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.68 and a 200 day moving average of $351.73. The company has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's payout ratio is 40.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $387.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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