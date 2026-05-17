Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,125 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,469 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,080,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Cauble & Harre Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Reuters article

GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Bizjournals article

Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Aviation Week article

GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Neutral Sentiment: GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. MLB article

GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane cut its price target on GE Aerospace to $270 and kept an underperform rating, reinforcing concerns that the stock may have limited upside near current levels. American Banking News article

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $281.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $227.59 and a 1 year high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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