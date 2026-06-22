Danaher Corporation $DHR is Fisher Funds Management LTD's 8th Largest Position

Fisher Funds Management LTD cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,885 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 38,830 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.0% of Fisher Funds Management LTD's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fisher Funds Management LTD owned about 0.05% of Danaher worth $68,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DHR opened at $177.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $160.93 and a 52 week high of $242.80. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $179.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.Danaher's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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