Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,167 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 112,316 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.09% of Danaher worth $116,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $212.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.91.

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Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $191.87 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $185.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.04. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $160.93 and a 1-year high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.42%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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