Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,650 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $196.29 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $187.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.66. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $160.93 and a twelve month high of $242.80. The company has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Danaher from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Danaher from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

See Also

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