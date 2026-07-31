Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,891 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 46,551 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in Danaher were worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $196.29 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $160.93 and a 52 week high of $242.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $187.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.91.

View Our Latest Report on DHR

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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