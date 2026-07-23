Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Invests $42.40 Million in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 173,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,398,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company's stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $255.71 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $164.23 and a 1-year high of $269.43. The firm has a market cap of $615.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Freedom Capital raised Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $263.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.30.

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Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgery system, opening the door for Johnson & Johnson to compete in robotic soft-tissue surgery and potentially expand its medtech growth runway. Reuters article on OTTAVA approval

The FDA approved J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgery system, opening the door for Johnson & Johnson to compete in robotic soft-tissue surgery and potentially expand its medtech growth runway. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also encouraged by the prospect of a phased launch of OTTAVA with select customers, suggesting J&J is preparing a commercial rollout after securing clearance. Medical Device Network article on OTTAVA launch plans

Investors are also encouraged by the prospect of a phased launch of OTTAVA with select customers, suggesting J&J is preparing a commercial rollout after securing clearance. Positive Sentiment: J&J also continues to look like a defensive income stock, with a newly declared quarterly dividend reinforcing its appeal to dividend-focused investors. Yahoo Finance dividend article

J&J also continues to look like a defensive income stock, with a newly declared quarterly dividend reinforcing its appeal to dividend-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: A federal judge cast doubt on roughly 69,000 talc-related cancer claims, but the court did not dismiss the litigation outright, so the legal overhang remains a mixed but potentially improving risk for J&J. Reuters talc litigation article

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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