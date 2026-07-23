Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,082 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,465,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $139.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.96. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $165.15. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is presently 51.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $175.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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