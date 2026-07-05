Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR Stake Boosted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,410 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,423 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 733 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE DAR opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $66.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $191,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,819.41. This represents a 13.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

See Also

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