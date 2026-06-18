Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,310,487 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,768,493 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.80% of Datadog worth $849,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Datadog by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,423,814 shares of the company's stock worth $1,961,496,000 after acquiring an additional 956,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Datadog by 106.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,227,184,000 after purchasing an additional 197,816 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $226.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.41, a PEG ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.56. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $278.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $238.34.

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Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,371 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,256,330.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 127,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,909,136.06. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.02, for a total transaction of $2,743,593.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 258,420 shares in the company, valued at $59,700,188.40. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,359,860 shares of company stock worth $279,385,577. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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