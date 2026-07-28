Daventry Group LP Invests $6.47 Million in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Daventry Group LP purchased a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 204,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,473,000. Samsara makes up approximately 7.4% of Daventry Group LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Get Samsara alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $28,232,000. Allen Operations LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 66,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196,703 shares of the company's stock worth $219,035,000 after purchasing an additional 935,855 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC now owns 3,833,929 shares of the company's stock worth $135,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 1,091,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,707,000 after buying an additional 71,474 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Samsara from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Samsara from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Samsara

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 354.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 613,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $19,802,808.20. Following the sale, the director owned 2,256,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,816,835.49. This represents a 21.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 244,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $9,001,479.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 94,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,456,380. The trade was a 72.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 4,256,905 shares of company stock valued at $138,383,073 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Samsara Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Samsara, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Samsara wasn't on the list.

While Samsara currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here