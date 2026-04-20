Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 11,887 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,250 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 11,887 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors' holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in EOG Resources by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 434,319 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $45,608,000 after purchasing an additional 127,758 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 66,470 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS boosted its position in EOG Resources by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 30,400 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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EOG Resources Stock Up 0.0%

EOG opened at $128.45 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $151.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.12 and a 200-day moving average of $116.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources's revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Zacks Research raised EOG Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 18,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,568 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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