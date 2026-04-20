Davidson Investment Advisors Trims Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,964 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 4,755 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors' holdings in Cigna Group were worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cigna Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 158 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Cigna Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $278.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $350.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Cigna Group's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Cigna Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Cigna Group's payout ratio is 28.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $332.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cigna Group

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,119.70. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,432,044.77. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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