Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,229 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 29,025 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for approximately 2.1% of Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC's holdings in Brookfield were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,313,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,685,103,000 after buying an additional 1,624,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,559,807 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,155,251,000 after buying an additional 897,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,849,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,487,338,000 after buying an additional 799,440 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 19,219,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,188,713,000 after buying an additional 125,269 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,277,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $773,396,000 after buying an additional 321,998 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Brookfield Price Performance

BN stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.32. Brookfield Corporation has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.74%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Corporation will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Brookfield's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Brookfield's payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BN shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Brookfield from $52.00 to $48.50 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Brookfield from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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