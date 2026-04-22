Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,151 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 36,091 shares during the period. Copart makes up 2.0% of Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC's holdings in Copart were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 26,213 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $869,747.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 79,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,871.76. This trade represents a 24.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Copart from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.40.

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Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart NASDAQ: CPRT is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart's business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

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