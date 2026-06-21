DaVita Inc. $DVA Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,751 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 35,751 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.18% of DaVita worth $18,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in DaVita during the first quarter worth $1,153,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 133,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on DaVita from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $199.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DaVita

DaVita Price Performance

DVA opened at $207.65 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $213.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.54. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,440,571.40. The trade was a 27.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $3,210,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,756,029.60. The trade was a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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