DaVita Inc. $DVA Shares Sold by Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Berkshire Hathaway Inc lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,759,065 shares of the company's stock after selling 401,514 shares during the period. DaVita makes up approximately 1.3% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned about 47.54% of DaVita worth $3,608,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DaVita by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,679,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,122,000 after purchasing an additional 32,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DaVita by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,807,000 after purchasing an additional 71,156 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DaVita by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 636,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DaVita by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,089,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in DaVita by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total value of $9,887,579.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,440,571.40. The trade was a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $3,210,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,756,029.60. This trade represents a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Trading Up 0.9%

DaVita stock opened at $210.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.16. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $213.44.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $158.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $199.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DVA

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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