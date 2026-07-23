DaVita Inc. $DVA Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,493 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 204,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of DaVita worth $70,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,679,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,122,000 after acquiring an additional 32,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DaVita by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,807,000 after purchasing an additional 71,156 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in DaVita by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 636,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,089,100 shares of the company's stock worth $123,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,768 shares of the company's stock worth $106,426,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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DaVita Trading Down 2.4%

DVA stock opened at $231.56 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $239.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's 50-day moving average is $212.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.40.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 270.37% and a net margin of 5.65%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of DaVita from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $216.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DVA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $3,210,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,029.60. The trade was a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total value of $9,887,579.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,440,571.40. This trade represents a 27.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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